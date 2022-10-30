Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PFTA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.90. 582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

