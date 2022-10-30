Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Down 18.4% in October

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49,806 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 4.4 %

SQFT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 45,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,809. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Presidio Property Trust Cuts Dividend

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Presidio Property Trust’s payout ratio is -12.31%.

(Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.