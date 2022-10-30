Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $135.56

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 135.56 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 111.20 ($1.34). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 112.80 ($1.36), with a volume of 3,292,879 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHP. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Steven Owen acquired 28,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £29,961.36 ($36,202.71).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

