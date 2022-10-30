Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 758 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of IBDQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. 251,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,679. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

