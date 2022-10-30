Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,972 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,257,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after buying an additional 1,251,216 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after buying an additional 1,284,733 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.25. 1,414,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27.

