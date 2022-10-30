Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 780 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,186. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.91.

