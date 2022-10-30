Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.28. 1,615,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,377. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.10 and a 200-day moving average of $165.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.87 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

