Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies makes up 1.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL traded down $43.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.41. 2,182,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $211.06 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.60.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

