Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Republic Services stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.18. 2,370,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.