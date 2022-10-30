Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $8.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.55. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,830 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,748. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

