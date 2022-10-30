Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.70. 858,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

