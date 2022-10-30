Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 12,602 Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFFV. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $952,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. 89,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $28.32.

