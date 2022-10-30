Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 369 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.16. 4,645,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average is $165.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

