Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.00.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $12.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $548.11. 1,316,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,835. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

