Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $8.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,664. The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $325.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.63.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,671 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

