Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 208.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Bank of America began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.22.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,499. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.18. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

