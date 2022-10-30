Proton Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.22 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $34.39 million and $2.22 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.34 or 0.31238478 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012198 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,893,640,635 coins and its circulating supply is 13,830,554,655 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

