Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,505.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Prudential has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Prudential by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 12.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Prudential by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

