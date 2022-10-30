PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.05.

PulteGroup stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in PulteGroup by 10.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in PulteGroup by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

