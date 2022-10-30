Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on Puma in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Puma Stock Performance

ETR PUM opened at €45.78 ($46.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.79. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €42.97 ($43.85) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($117.76).

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

