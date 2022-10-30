Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for TC Energy Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TC Energy by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,541,000 after buying an additional 11,445,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,463,000 after buying an additional 5,528,468 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,956,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,504,000 after buying an additional 4,870,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,930,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,196,000 after buying an additional 3,661,452 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

