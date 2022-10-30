Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Azul in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $800.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.36 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Azul has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

