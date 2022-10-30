Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Cut by Analyst

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Navios Maritime Partners’ current full-year earnings is $17.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.73 EPS.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $280.66 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 25.16%.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NMM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $762.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth $28,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

