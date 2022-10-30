Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $302.46 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Qtum has a total market cap of $302.46 million and approximately $41.07 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00013990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.92 or 0.07696210 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00088227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00033652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00067397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00025610 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,391,574 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

