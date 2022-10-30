Qtum (QTUM) Trading 8% Higher This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00014061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $303.58 million and approximately $43.98 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.55 or 0.07700411 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00087729 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00033627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00066222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,391,236 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

