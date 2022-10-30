Quant Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64.66 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $162.57 or 0.00784059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $64.66 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002971 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,542.42 or 0.31542824 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000474 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012320 BTC.
About Quant
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
