Quant (QNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $59.94 Million

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $163.72 or 0.00793879 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $59.94 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Quant Profile
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.
Quant Token Trading
