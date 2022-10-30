QuarkChain Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $60.15 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $60.15 million and $851,521.00 worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

