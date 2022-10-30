QUASA Price Hits $0.0012 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $95.64 million and $138,555.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,683.35 or 1.00019922 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003568 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00054485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00045190 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022120 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00123589 USD and is down -15.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $143,788.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

