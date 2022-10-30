QUINT Price Tops $1.77 on Major Exchanges (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00008567 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QUINT has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $157,991.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,487.11 or 0.31395243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012262 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

