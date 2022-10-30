RAMP (RAMP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,538.00

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $5,538.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RAMP has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,531.87 or 0.31499146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012302 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

