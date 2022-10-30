Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 162,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,602 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,826,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,332,000 after acquiring an additional 115,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

XEL stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

