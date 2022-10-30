Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,964 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $364.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.49 and a 200-day moving average of $372.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $672.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.