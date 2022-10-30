Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $17.05 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 3.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 7,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $251.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.99 and a 200 day moving average of $265.35. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

