Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 476.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of NIKE by 88.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after acquiring an additional 788,270 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,233,000 after acquiring an additional 735,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $93.83 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

