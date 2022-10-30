Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 1.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 26.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.04.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,706 shares of company stock worth $3,846,896 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

