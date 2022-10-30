Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Purchases 891 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 15.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 422.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $229.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.93 and its 200 day moving average is $218.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.94.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.