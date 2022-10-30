Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 42,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 164,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 21,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $59.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

