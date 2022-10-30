Raymond James Boosts Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $72.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of MMSI opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 45,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

