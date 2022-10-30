RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $253.79 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $619,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

