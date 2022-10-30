Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.05

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 144.05 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 127.03 ($1.53). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.55), with a volume of 127,236 shares traded.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144. The company has a market capitalization of £293.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Real Estate Credit Investments

In related news, insider Colleen McHugh purchased 10,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £12,800 ($15,466.41).

(Get Rating)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.