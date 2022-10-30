Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,900 ($83.37) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

