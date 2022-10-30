Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.19. 6,761,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.22. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

