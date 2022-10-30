Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,429,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $124.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

