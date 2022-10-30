Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,989 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $8.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.74. 2,008,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

