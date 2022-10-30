Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $12.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $484.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,927. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $491.14. The company has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.08.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

