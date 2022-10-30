Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Acquired by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,968 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 4.23% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,810.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,865. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $294.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.75 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Articles

