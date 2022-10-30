ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 84.2% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and $5,741.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00033648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00269132 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001246 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003764 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004681 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00019197 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

