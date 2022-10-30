Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.27. Remark shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 919,652 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MARK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Remark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Remark Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

Remark ( NASDAQ:MARK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Remark had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a negative return on equity of 192.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Remark by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,355,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 83,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

