RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,319 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.36% of RenaissanceRe worth $24,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 4.6 %

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RNR stock opened at $155.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.83. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $174.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,375.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

